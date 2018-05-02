Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One Positive case, Total 12, 3 recover, 2 return home

Nagpur: One more COVID-19 cases has been reported from Nagpur,a 11 year old female child, taking the total number of cases in city to 12

On Sunday , in Maharashtra seven cased has been reported, out of the seven cases, four people tested positive in Mumbai, while one case each was confirmed from Pune, Sangli and Nagpur.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged, while 25 deaths have been reported

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 193.

Meanwhile in Nagpur, all three positive patients admitted to the GMCH isolation ward recovered on Saturday with two of them getting discharge.

Now, GMCH has only one patient — 43-year-old wife of first Covid-19 positive patient in the city. She was also tested negative on Saturday, but doctors decided to conduct some check-ups and X-rays of her. She will be discharged on Sunday.

“Two software professionals, who had travelled to the US have been discharged. This is good news for us. Patients are recovering and going home brings smiles for all of us,” said divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar.

Even after getting discharge, all the recovered patients must observe 14 days of home quarantine strictly. Doctors will constantly monitor their health parameters.

Both the discharged patients were accorded a warm welcome by their respective family members in traditional Indian style after coming out of what they termed as “vanvas” in isolation. The GMCH authorities released them in the afternoon after all their tests turned out to be negative.

The two little daughters of the second Covid-19 patient were eagerly waiting for him since morning and even made a beautiful drawing for him.