Sejal Entertainment has done remarkable job for Music world, Dr. S S Uttarwar

Sejal Entertainment Nagpur has organized “Super hit Melodies “ A Online musical concert of melodious songs on Face Book. It was a successive program by Sejal Entertainment in Lock down period. Sanjay Borkar is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and around the globe . On heavy demand from music lovers of Nagpur, , Mr. Sanjay Borkar has planned program . Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is known as voice of Mukesh Chandra Mathur from Nagpur and Principal of Engineering College was guest singer for the event.

Mr. Sanjay Borkar is a Electrical Engineer and Govt Contractor by Profession at same time he is a versatile singer and humble human being. Up till now he has given many live shows at various occasions. Sejal Entertainment has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs.

Many renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sejal Entertainment gp.

It was a karaoke track program where singers performed with karaoke tracks.

Program starts with devotional song ” Sainath tere hajaro hath …… sung by Dr. Sanjay Borkar ., Other singers were Smruti Mulmule, Arvind Raje, Tushar Rangari , Vijay Ghichare . Mrs. Pratima Borkar has coordinated the show. She is a back bone of Sejal Entertainment. Sound , Light, Music arrangements were handled by Saumay ( Dadu), Shejal Borkar, and Master Kshitij .

Soulful songs Aaiye Meherban…..Smruti Mulmule, Chotisi ye Duniya….. Arvind Raje, , Dil aisa kisine mera toda….. Tushar Rangari, , Mere naina Sawan Bhado…. Vijay Ghichare , Kitna hasin Chehra….., Sach Mere yar hai….., Fija hai jawa jawa…, Ghungru ki tars…., Mere samne wali khidki me…, Ruk Jana nahi…., and many more songs were presented by singers .

Duet songs Ye Rate ye mausam……. , Chand ne kuch kaha…, Aaja sanam madhur chandni me hum…, were presented by Singers. Tauba ye matwali chal …. And Deewano se ye mat pucho….were presented by Guest Singer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with bubbling energy.

At the interval, Organizer felicitate Chief guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar with shawl and Shrifal. In his reply to felicitation , he elaborates the present situation of nagpurs musical world and praise Sejal entertainment for their valuable contribution for nagpurs musical world. He congratulate Sanjay Borkar for establishing a fully equipped musical studio in Nagpur.

In the lock down period , Sejal entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Two thousand plus comments and compliments was there to the show.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Bhaskar wghule, Raju Chopde, Prashant Sahare, Nitin Zade, Yogesh Asre, and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Sanjay Borkar has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Program comes to end at 8.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.





