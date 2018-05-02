Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Unlock 5: Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions, weekly markets from October 15

    Nagpur/Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for further relaxations in the state starting from October 15, as part of the ongoing unlocking process. From tomorrow, metro trains will be allowed to start in a graded manner, the notification said. Business-to-business exhibitions will also be allowed in the state from Thursday.

    With necessary Covid-19 precautions, government and public libraries will be allowed to function. Shops and markets will remain open from 9am to 9pm. Local weekly markets, including that of animals, will be allowed from tomorrow.

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government is following its own unlocking pattern as the state has the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Long after restaurants were open in other states, Maharashtra allowed restaurants and bars to function from October 5.



