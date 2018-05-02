Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jun 6th, 2019
Seized bombs explode inside Maha Forest Dept Pune office

Pune: The office of Maharashtra State Forest Department in Pune got severely damaged after crude bombs seized from poachers exploded inside the office premises on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the seized bombs which went-off were used for poaching wild boars and other wild animals.

The villagers packed bombs in a way that they exploded when a wild animal chewed it leading to the instant death of the mammal.

No causalities were reported.

Around 90 seized crude bombs were stored at the Paud office.

Furniture including chairs and tables inside the office were badly damaged and the closed shutter of the office was hurled several feet away.

The walls of the office also sustained cracks.

According to forest officials, an inquiry would be conducted in the matter

