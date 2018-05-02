Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Heat wave intensifies

Nagpur Heat

Nagpur: After a brief respite, heat wave has intensified in several parts of the country. Sweltering weather conditions prevail in the national capital. Mercury crossed the 42-degree mark in some parts of the city yesterday. The MeT department has forecast a thunderstorm today.

In Odisha, heat wave conditions intensified particularly in the western region. Jharsuguda became the hottest place in the state recording 45.2 degree Celsius, up from 40 degree Celsius measured yesterday, the Meteorological Centre said.

In Maharashtra, the highest temperature was recorded in Brahmapuri where mercury reached 47.5 degree Celsius followed by Nagpur at 47.2 degrees.

In many parts of Punjab and Haryana also heat wave conditions persisted with Narnaul sizzling at 45.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. According to weather office, there is a possibility of light rain in the two states by today.

In Himachal Pradesh, the temperature rose by a few notches even as some isolated places in the state received rain. Highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 43 degrees Celsius.

