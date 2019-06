Mumbai/Nagpur: Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 is unlikely to be released today on Thursday. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has not released any confirmation as yet regarding the SSC Result 2019 date.

There is no confirmation on mahresult.nic.in either.

Any update, otherwise received would be published here by Nagpur Today. At this moment, MAharashtra SSC Result 2019 is not releasing today.