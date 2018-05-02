    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 2nd, 2021
    National News

    Seers assault Kumbh mela official in Haridwar

    Bairagi seers of the Nirmohi Akhada, who were discontented with the camp arrangements, allegedly assaulted a Kumbh Mela official in Haridwar.

    “A Mela official was pushed amid a huge crowd and his glasses broke. Inquiry into the matter is underway,” Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal told reporters.

    Devotees took a holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar on the first day of Kumbh Mela on Thursday.

    The Uttarakhand government has already released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms, including a negative RT-PCR test report.

    This year the Kumbh will be held from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar.Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain) every four years.


