Man booked for showing porn video to minor girl

Nagpur: Ajni Police have booked a 42-year-old man for showing pornographic video to a minor girl of his neighbour. The man, identified as Sheikh, showed the video to the girl who is 10 years old.

The parents of the girl came to know about it after a few days. Finally, the girl’s parent lodged a complaint against Sheikh, based on which Ajni Police booked him under Sections 354(A) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



