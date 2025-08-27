Seerah Expo 2.0 to Celebrate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the Benefactor of Humanity

In celebration of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the Students Islamic Organization (SIO) Nagpur City is set to host Seerah Expo 2.0 on 7th September 2025. The event will take place at the Auditorium of Anjuman College of Engineering and Technology, Sadar, Nagpur. This year’s theme, “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): The Benefactor of Humanity,” aims to inspire youth by highlighting the profound impact of the Prophet’s life and teachings.

Seerah Expo 2.0 is designed as an interschool competition to encourage students to explore the life, character, and timeless contributions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The event seeks to engage young minds creatively while promoting reflection on enduring values such as compassion, justice, and service to humanity.The competitions are organized into three categories:

· Category A – Poster Making: For students from Classes 4th to 6th.

· Category B – Model Making Competition: For students from Classes 7th to 9th.

· Category C – Short Video Competition: Open to all students under the age of 19.

Participants will convey the Prophet’s message of peace, humanity, and moral excellence through posters, models, and videos. The expo promises to be a vibrant showcase of creativity, innovation, and values, seen through the perspectives of children and teenagers.

Representatives of SIO Nagpur City emphasized that the expo’s goal extends beyond commemorating the Seerah (life) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It aims to inspire students to adopt his principles of truth, kindness, and social responsibility. SIO Nagpur City warmly invites schools, parents, and students throughout Nagpur to join this meaningful celebration of knowledge and creativity.For registration and participation details, interested schools and students can contact SIO Nagpur City at 9755988859 or 9881138229.