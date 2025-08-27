Nagpur: Mother, Son & Labourer Killed by Lightning Strike in Dhapewada

Nagpur : A tragic incident occurred in Dhapewada village of Nagpur district, where lightning struck a farm, killing three people on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Vandana Prakash Patil, her 18-year-old son Omprakash Patil, and a farm labourer.

According to police, the incident took place in Savner taluka on Wednesday afternoon when thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain lashed several parts of Nagpur district. The victims were working in the field when lightning suddenly struck them. Police conducted a spot panchnama and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Expressing grief over the incident, State Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule shared a condolence message on X (formerly Twitter). He said, “It is extremely painful that a mother, her son, and a farm labourer lost their lives due to lightning in Dhapewada, Kalmeshwar taluka of Nagpur district. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their loved ones in this difficult time.”