Ganeshotsav Festivities in Full Swing: Nagpur Welcomes Bappa with Grandeur and Devotion

Nagpur: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire city is immersed in joy and devotion. While Maharashtra celebrates Ganeshotsav with unmatched enthusiasm, Nagpur’s streets and neighborhoods are glowing with festive fervor as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha.

Preparations for Bappa’s arrival were in full swing across homes and pandals. Devotees carried their beloved Ganesha idols in unique ways—some lifting Him in their hands, some carrying Him on their heads, and others even bringing Him home on bicycles. The sound of drums, dhol-tasha, and cymbals filled the air, creating a devotional and vibrant atmosphere.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This year, Nagpur is witnessing Ganesha idols in many artistic forms, along with beautifully decorated pandals and tableaux. At the same time, the city administration has appealed to citizens to opt for eco-friendly clay idols and avoid materials that may harm the environment.

Markets too are buzzing with festive energy. Shops selling decorative items, puja essentials, and fruits are crowded with buyers. The excitement for the ten-day festival is clearly visible on people’s faces, as their long-awaited joy has finally come alive today.