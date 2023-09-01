Seek police NOC before holding India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match screenings in Nagpur

Nagpur: With the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan battle in the Asia Cup set to commence at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Kandy, several establishments in Nagpur have decided to screen the matches live. To prevent any untoward incidents during the matches, Nagpur Police have issued an advisory for such establishments. The advisory includes requirements such as obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOC), provision of drinking water, separate toilets for men and women, parking arrangements based on seating capacity, fire-fighting arrangements, CCTV camera coverage encompassing the entire area, including the parking, and information about emergency exits in closed spaces, etc.

“All organizers of public screenings of such matches must obtain No Objection Certificates by applying to the Special Branch Office at Police Bhawan at least 24 hours before holding such screenings. [A single window for this purpose will operate from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm daily at the SB office at Police Bhavan, 4th floor A-Wing, Civil Lines, Nagpur],” reads the notification issued by the Nagpur Police Department.

Advertisement

The notification further specifies, “Each application should contain information about the date, time (including time duration), and venue of the screening. It should also state whether permission has been obtained from the owner of the space/room or Nagpur Municipal Corporation, along with a copy of the written permission. Other details required are whether entry is free or ticketed, the name and contact number of the organizer and their representative, who must be present during the screening, the seating capacity of the area, the lighting facilities being arranged, provision for drinking water, separate toilets for men and women, parking arrangements according to seating capacity, fire-fighting arrangements, CCTV camera coverage for the entire area, including parking, and information about emergency exits in closed spaces.”

Additionally, it is noted that “Two sets of DVRs of the CCTV cameras shall be maintained to ensure the smooth functioning of CCTVs. This is in case the police require the original DVR for verification of any unruly behavior or incidents reported.”

“The organizers of these screenings in closed spaces must ensure that an appropriate number of male and female security personnel are present during the screening. It shall be ensured that these security personnel do not engage in any acts that may constitute offenses under the prevailing laws of the land,” it further stated.”

Check out the complete guidelines here:

144-Notification

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement