RMC issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nagpur district from September 1 to 5

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State, is expected to experience a heavy spell of rain as the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “Yellow Alert” for the district on Friday. The alert is in effect from September 1 to September 5.

The RMC’s five-day forecast predicts that Nagpur, along with Vidarbha, will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated locations.

Advertisement

The rain is likely to bring some respite from the long dry spell and summer like situation in Vidarbha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement