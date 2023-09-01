Man arrested for killing paralyzed mother in Yashodhara Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man reportedly killed his 50-year-old mother in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, near Rani Durgawati Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station on Thursday.

The police have arrested the accused, Ankit Meshram, for killing his mother, Durga Ratan Meshram (50), with a sharp-edged weapon.

Advertisement

According to police sources, Durga was suffering from paralysis, high blood pressure, and diabetes, and she was bedridden. Due to her deteriorating health, Ankit became annoyed and decided to end her suffering. On Thursday evening, around 7 pm, he reportedly killed his mother using a sharp-edged weapon. The matter came to light when their neighbor, Tanya Tarwade (20), went to the Meshram house, only to find Durga lying in a pool of blood. She subsequently altered Priya Shailesh Dhanvijya, Durga’s daughter and Ankit’s elder sister.

Based on the complaint lodged by Priya, the police registered an offense under Section 302 of the IPC and initiated an investigation. During the course of the investigation, the police determined that Ankit had killed his mother with his own hands

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement