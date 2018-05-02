Security Update: 2 more X-ray machines installed at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: MIHAN India Limited (MIL) has upgraded Security Hold Area (SHA) facility at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here, making the movement of peak-hour passengers ‘hassle-free, time-saving and efficient’.

SHA is a sterile area where passengers wait for boarding the aircraft after security check. Recently, MIL has created a convenient and spacious SHA facility at the airport. MIL has installed five X-ray machines (as against three X-ray machines in the old SHA), which the CISF and the passengers alike have found convenient. Since the area of new SHA is more spacious, MIL has been able to follow COVID-19 protocols efficiently by maintaining social distancing between passengers.

As per the press release issued by Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) on Friday, ever since taking over the operations and maintenance of the airport in August 2009, MIL has tirelessly endeavoured to upgrade the infrastructure by enhancing facilities to passengers travelling to and from this airport.

Deepak Kapoor, Chairman cum Managing Director of MIL visited Nagpur on Thursday and took stock of the development and maintenance works and other operations of Nagpur airport. He expressed pleasure over upgradation of Security Hold Area.

He directed the senior officials of MIL to continue to take ade- quate tech-savvy and passenger-centric measure for convenience and comfort of passengers, stated the press release.