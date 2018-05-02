Vidarbha Industries Association : Zilla Udyog Mitra (ZUM) Meeting at Washim held

Vidarbha Industries Association has taken initiative and participated in Zilla Udyog Mitra (ZUM) Meeting organized by DIC on 8th July at Collector office, Washim, wherein Industrial Development Association Washim and VIA, Nagpur had jointly raised the issues faced by Industries of Washim. The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Hon’ble District Collector of Washim, Shanmugarajan S.

In a meeting, we urged the Hon’ble Collector to provide power substation for MIDC Washim; uninterrupted Water Supply to MIDC; appoint a fulltime Area Manager at MIDC Washim and plot allotment to the local entrepreneurs as soon as possible.

Industries of Washim facing power tripping issue for many years, wherein MSEB cuts the power supply frequently for their maintenance without any intimation to industries, which causes heavy losses to their productions. Due to scarcity of water, industries are facing lots of difficulties in running their operations. Around 8 months in a year, entrepreneurs are procuring water from outside the MIDC area to meet their industrial requirements. Another issue is the industrialists are frequently going to Amravati for MIDC related works, as there is no fulltime Area Manager at Washim. As maximum industries are Micro and Small Scale, industrialists have to manage overall on their own and it is difficult for them to frequently visit Amravati for document submission, to follow-ups, getting permissions and clearances. In Spite of facing these difficulties, existing industries are interested in expanding their businesses as well as budding entrepreneurs of Washim District interested in setting up their units in the MIDC Industrial area, but due to non availability of plots, entrepreneurs are unable to set their business.

During a meeting the District Collector instructed P K Chavhan, Additional Executive Engineer of MSEDCL Washim to send a proposal to their head office for allocation of an estimated fund of Rs. 6.89 Cr to set up the power substation at MIDC, Washim. He also asked Virendra Chaudhary, Executive Engineer of Irrigation Deptt to move their proposal for speedy sanction from the Department to reserve sufficient required water for MIDC industrial units. Further, Collector assured that he will write a letter to MIDC, Mumbai office for appointment of full time MIDC Area Manager at Washim. He also instructed R D Thakare, Area Manager-MIDC, Amravati for demarcation of new layout in MIDC industrial area of Washim so that plots can be made available to entrepreneurs. Due to high agricultural production in Washim district, the District Collector directed the Area Manager of MIDC to provide space for progress in the district by providing plots in Washim MIDC to the farmer producing companies.

Mayur Chumbalkar, President of Industrial Development Association and Managing Partner of L&M Dry Fruits and Pankaj Bhokare, Senior Executive Officer of VIA submitted the issues to the Collector and drew his attention towards the issues on behalf of Industries of Washim District.

Chetan Patil, GM – DIC Washim, Sanjay Khambait, Manager – DIC Washim, S M Totawar-District Superintending Agriculture officer Washim, N R Tombare- Deputy Director of Agriculture Washim, Lucky Agrawal, Gopal Lahoti, Umesh Rathod, Dr Angad Raut, Bhanudas Ingole, Ashif Khan Pathan, Rupesh Itrani, Nilesh Biyani, Krishna Choudhary, R S Malahe, Anand Gadekar, Sandeep Dhote, Pawan Malpani and Shivaji Chouhan were prominently present during the meet.