Nagpur-Jabalpur gas pipeline: Villagers fear rampant pollution, hamper development: Report

Villagers are strongly opposing the gas pipeline being laid by GAIL India

Nagpur/Jabalpur: A gas pipeline being laid between Nagpur and Jabalpur has become a flash point of protest among villagers. Villagers are protesting in Bargi regarding the gas pipeline. On behalf of the Jabalpur Senior Citizens Society, a protest has been lodged in this regard by giving a letter to the District Collector and the President of Janpad Panchayat, Jabalpur. The members of the society said that the villagers were facing pollution from the gas pipeline and hampering the development in the area. They have opposed this project, according to report in local daily Nayi Duniya.

According to the report, the Society President Chamanlal Dohra said that there is widespread opposition to the gas pipeline project being executed by GAIL India. A public hearing in this regard was held on August 24 in the Sub Tehsil Office Bargi in front of the competent officials of GAIL India where a large number of local people lodged a protest.

The Nayi Duniya report further said that the Bargi Sarpanch Manju Chokse, Chaurai Sarpanch Malti Patel, Rewa Sarpanch Jagannath Bhumiyan supported the protest and a resolution passed by Gram Panchayat Bargi, Gram Panchayat Chaurai, Gram Panchayat Rewa. All said that due to the gas pipeline, there will be a hindrance in the progress and development of the farmers. Land and water pollution will increase. The gas pipeline is being laid from near the newly constructed college building which is against the rules. In this regard, a complaint has also been given to the District Collector on behalf of the society, the report stated.

In view of the problem of local farmers and citizens, Adv Ishan Tripathi, President of Lawyers Group, Vice President Adv Gopesh Yash Tiwari and Secretary Adv Achyut Govindam Tiwari have announced that for public assistance, residents living in Bargi and surrounding areas should be consulted by the authorities in the matter. Legal aid will be given free of cost.

According to the report, with the laying of the gas pipeline, the scheduled tribe and scheduled caste farmers are being made landless through the project. Efforts are being made to pollute and eliminate the water source and reservoir. Efforts are being made to destroy the picturesque tourist site Tamar Falls, the report claimed.

