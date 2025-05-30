Security guard swept away in Vena River flood, body recovered after 12 hours

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic incident occurred in Hingna tehsil in Nagpur on Wednesday night when a security guard was swept away by floodwaters in the Vena River. His body was recovered nearly a kilometre from the incident site after 12 hours on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nandvardhan Harba Shende, 45, a resident of Lakhni in Bhandara district. He was employed as a security guard at the Colgate Company Logistic Park in Vadgaon Gujar.

On Wednesday night around 10 pm, Nandvardhan was returning to his home in Satagaon, Butibori, on his two-wheeler. While passing near Vadgaon Gujar village, he encountered rising floodwaters overflowing the bridge on the Vena River.

Despite the dangerous conditions, Nandvardhan attempted to cross the bridge. Unfortunately, the strong current swept him away along with his two-wheeler. Onlookers who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the Hingna Police, who rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

However, due to the darkness, efforts to locate the body were unsuccessful that night. The search resumed at first light on Thursday, and the body was eventually found trapped against a tree trunk about one kilometre downstream from the incident site.

With the help of local villagers, police retrieved the body and brought it back to the bridge area. The incident has cast a pall of grief over the local community, highlighting the dangers posed by overflowing rivers during the monsoon.

