Maharashtra Exp to run with hi-tech LHB coaches, promises smoother journey from June 1

Nagpur: In a major development for rail passengers across Maharashtra, the iconic Gondia-Kolhapur Maharashtra Express (Train No. 11040/11039) is all set to get a modern makeover with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches starting June 1, 2025. This marks a significant leap in travel comfort, safety, and speed for one of the longest-running trains in the state.

The upgrade involves replacing the traditional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches with 18 LHB coaches, known for their superior build quality, better safety features, and enhanced passenger amenities. The new rake will include:

• 1 Second AC Coach

• 2 Third AC Coaches

• 7 Sleeper Coaches

• 5 General Second Class Coaches (including 1 Divyang-friendly coach)

• 1 Generator Car

Each LHB coach will be equipped with modern pushback seats, clean and advanced toilets, mobile charging points, reading lamps, and ample luggage space. The improved suspension system ensures minimal jerks during long journeys, offering a significantly smoother ride.

A safer and more efficient journey

LHB coaches are lighter and capable of withstanding higher speeds (up to 130 kmph). They are also fitted with anti-collision technology and advanced braking systems, reducing the risk of derailments and enhancing safety. Their modular design also cuts down on maintenance costs.

According to railway officials, Train No. 11039 departing Kolhapur will run with LHB coaches from June 1, while Train No. 11040 from Gondia will adopt the new rake from June 3.

Connecting 12 districts across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Express is one of the longest-distance trains within the state, covering 1,341 km across 12 districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Jalgaon, Akola, Buldhana, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia. The journey, which takes around 27 hours and 45 minutes, includes stops at 62 stations, such as Miraj, Satara, Pune, Manmad, Bhusawal, Akola, Wardha, and Nagpur.

• Departure from Kolhapur: 2:45 pm from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus

• Arrival in Gondia: 6:00 am the next day

A historic milestone after 54 years

Launched on November 1, 1971, the Maharashtra Express has served generations of passengers across the state. The introduction of LHB coaches marks the train’s transition into a new era — one that prioritizes passenger safety, hygiene, and travel experience.

Legacy and manufacturing

LHB coaches are based on German technology developed by Linke-Hofmann-Busch and are manufactured at Indian Railways’ coach factories in Kapurthala, Chennai, and Raebareli. The first set of LHB coaches was imported in 2000 for the Shatabdi Express before domestic production began.

As Indian Railways continues its mission to modernize its fleet, the Maharashtra Express is now poised to deliver a more secure, hygienic, and enjoyable travel experience—a milestone move that benefits passengers across Maharashtra.

