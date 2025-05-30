Man strangles estranged wife to death in Nagpur, tries to cover-up as heart attack

Advertisement



Nagpur: A domestic feud turned deadly in the Bhimnagar area of Nagpur under the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station, where a man allegedly strangled his estranged wife to death and tried to cover up the crime by claiming she had suffered a heart attack. The accused is currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

The victim has been identified as Sheetal Johnson Mandpe, 39, while the accused is her husband, Johnson Prahlad Mandpe, 41. The couple, who have two children, had reportedly been living separately for the past seven years due to ongoing marital discord.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on the night of May 21. The next morning, Johnson informed neighbours and relatives that his wife had died of a heart attack. However, when Sheetal’s family reached the house and saw visible injury marks on her body, they grew suspicious.

Her mother, Gautami Chauhan, immediately alerted the police, suspecting foul play. Sheetal’s body was then sent for post-mortem examination. The autopsy confirmed death due to strangulation and physical assault, ruling out natural causes.

As the investigation progressed, Johnson fled from his residence, reportedly three days after the death. Police teams have since been deployed to trace him across various suspected locations, but the accused remains at large.

The shocking incident has stirred concern and anger in the local community, with Sheetal’s family demanding swift justice. Police have registered a case of murder and assured that every effort is being made to arrest the accused at the earliest.

