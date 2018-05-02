Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020

    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized

    Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit 3 of City Police rounded up a notorious vehicle-lifter and seized four stolen bikes from his possession. The goon, hailing from Wardha district, was active in Sadar, Shantinagar, and Pratap Nagar police jurisdictions.

    Following a complaint lodged by Mukesh Ganesh Dhawan (28), resident of Ladpura, behind Amardeep Talkies, Itwari, sleuths of Crime Branch Unit 3 started a probe. Mukesh’s Honda Shine bike (MH-31/BJ 0338) worth stolen from Shri Paan Palace Shop, Gangta Jamuna area on February 20.

    During the investigation, cops received information that the accused Gajanan Narayan Salame (23), native of village Sasundhara, Tehsil Karanja Ghadge, District Wardha, was searching a customer for selling a Honda Shine bike suspiciously. Acting on the tip off, the Crime Branch sleuths detained the accused Salame on February 21 and subjected him to intense interrogation. Buckling to grilling, the accused Salame confessed stealing motorcycles from Sadar, Shantinagar, and Pratap Nagar police jurisdictions.

    Since no customer was found, the accused had kept the stolen bikes in the backyard of a relative’s house in Hingna. Subsequently, cops seized four bikes including Honda Shine bike (MH-31/BJ 0338), Hero Passion PRO (MH-31/DD 5365), Hero Splendor (MH-31/FL 2812) and TVS Victor (MH-31/BH 9810) collectively worth Rs 1.60 lakh.

    The arrest was made by PIs Vinod Chaudhari, Chandrashekhar Maske, API Pankaj Ghadge, constable Prashant Lade, NPCs Shyam Kadu, Abdul Pervez, Amit Patre, sepoys Sandip Mavalkar, and driver NPC Sheikh Firoze under the guidance of Additional CP Dr Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, ACPs Sudhir Nandanwar and Kishore Jadhav.

    Happening Nagpur
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    Nagpur Crime News
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Maharashtra News
    बाजार स्थलांतरित करतांना पैशाच्या झालेल्या गैरवापर प्रकारावर जीलाधिकारी कडून चौकशीची मागणी
    बाजार स्थलांतरित करतांना पैशाच्या झालेल्या गैरवापर प्रकारावर जीलाधिकारी कडून चौकशीची मागणी
    हर हर महादेव च्या जयघोषाने दुमदुमले श्रीक्षेत्र कामठेश्वर शिव मंदिर
    हर हर महादेव च्या जयघोषाने दुमदुमले श्रीक्षेत्र कामठेश्वर शिव मंदिर
    Hindi News
    Video: बेटे की इच्छा थी की अंतिम यात्रा में बजाया जाए डीजे, पिता ने मृतक बेटे की ख्वाहिश की पूरी
    Video: बेटे की इच्छा थी की अंतिम यात्रा में बजाया जाए डीजे, पिता ने मृतक बेटे की ख्वाहिश की पूरी
    गोंदिया: गुमशुदा बालक सकुशल घर पहुंचा
    गोंदिया: गुमशुदा बालक सकुशल घर पहुंचा
    Trending News
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Featured News
    Nasty act: Food delivery boys supply liquor, cigs to earn extra bucks in Nagpur!
    Nasty act: Food delivery boys supply liquor, cigs to earn extra bucks in Nagpur!
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Trending In Nagpur
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal
    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal
    Nagpur HC stays order externing Wardha’s female ‘criminal’
    Nagpur HC stays order externing Wardha’s female ‘criminal’
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna
    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Remember what happened in Gujarat, BJP MLC Girish Vyas tells AIMIM leader Pathan
    Remember what happened in Gujarat, BJP MLC Girish Vyas tells AIMIM leader Pathan
    Saoner land collapse : 4 women die, contractor booked
    Saoner land collapse : 4 women die, contractor booked
    Nagpur’s 19-year-old national level boxer ends life
    Nagpur’s 19-year-old national level boxer ends life
    National integration camp by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan to be inaugurated tomorrow
    National integration camp by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan to be inaugurated tomorrow
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145