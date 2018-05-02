Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit 3 of City Police rounded up a notorious vehicle-lifter and seized four stolen bikes from his possession. The goon, hailing from Wardha district, was active in Sadar, Shantinagar, and Pratap Nagar police jurisdictions.

Following a complaint lodged by Mukesh Ganesh Dhawan (28), resident of Ladpura, behind Amardeep Talkies, Itwari, sleuths of Crime Branch Unit 3 started a probe. Mukesh’s Honda Shine bike (MH-31/BJ 0338) worth stolen from Shri Paan Palace Shop, Gangta Jamuna area on February 20.

During the investigation, cops received information that the accused Gajanan Narayan Salame (23), native of village Sasundhara, Tehsil Karanja Ghadge, District Wardha, was searching a customer for selling a Honda Shine bike suspiciously. Acting on the tip off, the Crime Branch sleuths detained the accused Salame on February 21 and subjected him to intense interrogation. Buckling to grilling, the accused Salame confessed stealing motorcycles from Sadar, Shantinagar, and Pratap Nagar police jurisdictions.

Since no customer was found, the accused had kept the stolen bikes in the backyard of a relative’s house in Hingna. Subsequently, cops seized four bikes including Honda Shine bike (MH-31/BJ 0338), Hero Passion PRO (MH-31/DD 5365), Hero Splendor (MH-31/FL 2812) and TVS Victor (MH-31/BH 9810) collectively worth Rs 1.60 lakh.

The arrest was made by PIs Vinod Chaudhari, Chandrashekhar Maske, API Pankaj Ghadge, constable Prashant Lade, NPCs Shyam Kadu, Abdul Pervez, Amit Patre, sepoys Sandip Mavalkar, and driver NPC Sheikh Firoze under the guidance of Additional CP Dr Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, ACPs Sudhir Nandanwar and Kishore Jadhav.