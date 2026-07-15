Published On : Wed, Jul 15th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Security Guard Robbed at Knifepoint

Two Accused Arrested
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Nagpur: Nagpur Police have arrested two men for allegedly robbing a security guard at knifepoint outside a liquor shop in the Nandanvan area. The accused allegedly assaulted the victim, injured him with the handle of a knife, and fled with cash after threatening him with the weapon.

According to police, the victim, Kishore Vitthalrao Tarare, who works as a security guard, had gone to a country liquor shop in Kumbhar Toli on Tuesday to purchase liquor.

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During the incident, the accused, identified as Sonu alias Raju Pathak and Akash Sanjay Khate, allegedly demanded money from Tarare to buy alcohol. When he refused, the duo reportedly abused him, assaulted him with kicks and punches, and struck him on the head with the handle of a knife, causing injuries.

The accused then allegedly threatened the victim with the knife and robbed ₹1,170 from his pocket before fleeing the scene.

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Based on the victim’s complaint, Nandanvan Police registered a case under relevant sections related to robbery, assault, and other applicable provisions of law. Acting swiftly, police arrested both accused.

Police officials said the prime accused, Sonu alias Raju Pathak, has several serious criminal cases registered against him. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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