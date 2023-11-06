Security guard of Star Point Convent arrested for sexually abusing three-year-old girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged security guard of Star Point Convent school in Nandanvan area was reportedly arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a three-and-half year old girl at the school premises last week.

The accused has been identified as Anil Chauhan.

Nandanvan Police left baffled when a probe revealed that CCTV cameras of the school were not accessible for reference. The incident has again raised a security concern among the parents of the Second Capital of the State.

According to police sources, the matter came to fore when the minor suffered a bout of bed-wetting. Subsequently, when the parents took her into confidence following which she shared her ordeal.

Following the complaint of parents, Nandanvan Police have registered a case in the relevant Sections of the POCSO Act 2012 against Chauhan and placed him under arrest.

