Gram Panchayat poll results: BJP claims party leading in big way

Mumbai: The Maharashtra BJP claimed to be leading in the Gram Panchayat elections held in the state on Sunday.

According to ABP Majha news channel, BJP backed candidates won 438 Gram Panchayat seats, Shinde group 212, Ajit Pawar group 291, Thackeray group 89, Congress-backed candidates at 171 seats, Sharad Pawar group 96 and 230 other candidates so far.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters on Monday, party chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said elections were held for 2,359 Gram Panchayats across the state.

Upadhye further added that UBT had constantly criticized the BJP as well as the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and these results were a lesson for all of them. “In the last ten years, in all elections held in the state, the BJP has always been number one. It is the party in the people’s mind and has always taken a development stance,” he said.

“The results pouring out are a clear indication that the people of the State are satisfied with the Mahayuti government,” he said.

