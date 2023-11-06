Brain-dead labourer saves one life, gives vision to two in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a heartwarming act of generosity and compassion, the family of Rakesh Barsagade, a 41-year-old construction labourer, agreed to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead. This is the 122nd deceased organ donation since 2013 through ZTCC Nagpur.

Barsagade was at a construction site when he lost his balance and fell from the second floor on November 3, and sustained severe head injuries. He underwent a series of tests and treatments at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Trauma Centre. Despite all efforts, the medical team couldn’t prevent acute brain haemorrhage on November 4.

The medical team at GMCH Trauma Centre comprising Dr Avinash Gawande, Dr Soma Cham, Dr Shrikant Kalbagwar, and Dr Pranali Gurukar declared Barsagade brain dead and initiated the organ donation process. After his family, including mother Amrapali and wife Mona, gave consent for organ donation, the ZTCC Nagpur allocated liver to a 64-year-old male at New Era Hospital, while a pair of corneas went to GMC eye bank. The kidneys were found unsuitable for transplantation due to nephrosclerosis.

The GMC staff created an honour corridor to pay respects to the donor. They also provided a free ambulance service to transport the body back to his home near Alok Buddhavihar, Juna Bagadganj in Nagpur. This marks the 7th organ donation from the GMCH Trauma unit and the 27th deceased donor of the year in Nagpur.

