    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise

    Nagpur: The deadly coronavirus outbreak has led to a massive lockdown and most of the people have gone to self-quarantine as a preventive measure to the virus.

    Where on one hand the maximum no. of cases are being reported from Maharashtra leading to the death of one in Mumbai, the people of Nagpur were recently seen gathering on streets to exercise after gyms have been shut down due to the pandemic virus.

    People in Nagpur gathered on the streets to exercise after all the gyms in the state are shut due to Coronavirus. Hardeep Bhatia, a local says, “We are building our immunity system by exercising.”

    Also in a recent, as per Maharashtra Health Ministry, a 22-yr-old woman tested positive for COVID19 in Mumbai; has travel history to the United Kingdom.

    One more person, a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar tested positive today; has travel history to Dubai. Total no. of positive cases reaches 47 in the state.

