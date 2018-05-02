SECR to run special train from Gondia to Mangalore on Friday

Nagpur: South East Central Railway (SECR) will be running a special train from Gondia to Mangalore on Friday.

Passengers travelling on the route can get reservation in the train and travel comfortably, informs a press release issued by SECR.

The train with number 08601, will have total 19 coaches including three SLR, two general, 10 sleeper coaches and four AC III coaches.

The train will leave Gondia station at 11 pm on Friday and after passing through Ballarshah, Warangal, Vijaywada, Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpettai, Selum, Coimbatore, Pallakkad and Kannur reach Mangalore at 9 pm on Sunday.