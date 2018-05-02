Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit


Nagpur: Ask anybody in the country as to who is the most talked personality, and the answer is simple – PM Narendra Modi. So much so that a biopic made his life, is scheduled for release for Friday. Actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays Modi’s role, was in the city to launch the film’s poster. Nagpur Today got a chance to speak to the star who made his debut with Ram Gopal Verma’s Company.

Vivek is very excited about the city of oranges and having a long association with it.

For him, the people are most lovable, caring and humble. He revealed that he has visited the city on more than 30 occasions in the past and has a long list of friends in Nagpur.

Here is the video of Vivek talking to Nagpur Today correspondent Farhan Quazi.

