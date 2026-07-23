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Months of trying to conceive without success can leave couples with many unanswered questions. It is natural to wonder whether there is an underlying reason affecting fertility and whether medical advice is needed. In some cases, this may be due to secondary infertility, a condition that can develop because of changes in reproductive health over time. Understanding what may be contributing to secondary infertility can help couples seek timely evaluation and explore suitable treatment options.

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Understanding Secondary Infertility

Secondary infertility refers to difficulty conceiving or carrying another pregnancy after previously having one or more successful pregnancies. Although conceiving was not difficult before, several physical, hormonal and lifestyle changes can develop over time. Identifying secondary infertility causes is the first step towards finding the most appropriate treatment.

Doctors generally recommend a fertility evaluation after 12 months of trying to conceive if the woman is younger than 35 years. Women aged 35 years or older should consider taking medical advice after six months of trying.

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Medical Causes That Can Affect Fertility

Several medical conditions may develop between pregnancies and affect fertility. Some of them include:

Age-Related Fertility Decline: Egg quality and quantity gradually reduce with age, particularly after 35 years.

Egg quality and quantity gradually reduce with age, particularly after 35 years. Hormonal Changes: Thyroid disorders, ovulation problems or premature ovarian insufficiency can affect conception.

Thyroid disorders, ovulation problems or premature ovarian insufficiency can affect conception. Fibroids, Polyps, or Endometriosis: These conditions may develop or worsen over time and interfere with pregnancy.

These conditions may develop or worsen over time and interfere with pregnancy. Changes Following A Previous Pregnancy: Caesarean scars, uterine adhesions or retained placental tissue may affect the uterus.

Caesarean scars, uterine adhesions or retained placental tissue may affect the uterus. Blocked Fallopian Tubes: Previous pelvic infections or inflammation may cause scarring that prevents fertilisation.

Previous pelvic infections or inflammation may cause scarring that prevents fertilisation. Male Fertility Factors:Changes in sperm count, movement or quality can also contribute to difficulty conceiving.

The exact cause varies between couples. A detailed evaluation helps identify the factors affecting fertility and guides further treatment.

Lifestyle Factors That May Influence Fertility

Daily habits and lifestyle changes can also affect fertility after a previous pregnancy. Some of them are listed below:

Weight gain or weight loss may affect hormone balance.

Smoking can reduce fertility in both partners.

Excessive alcohol intake may affect reproductive health.

Ongoing stress and poor sleep may influence reproductive hormones.

Parenting responsibilities may reduce the frequency of intercourse.

Certain long-term medicines may also affect fertility.

Healthy lifestyle changes may improve overall reproductive health and complement medical treatment where required. However, lifestyle changes alone may not address every underlying cause.

How Secondary Infertility is Diagnosed

A fertility assessment usually involves evaluating both partners. This helps doctors identify the underlying cause and recommend the most suitable treatment.

Your doctor may recommend:

Hormone blood tests to assess ovulation and hormone levels.

A pelvic ultrasound to examine the uterus and ovaries.

A hysterosalpingogram to check whether the fallopian tubes are open.

A semen analysis to evaluate sperm count, movement and quality.

These investigations help identify possible fertility concerns. They also allow your fertility specialist to develop an individualised treatment plan.

Treatment Options for Secondary Infertility

Treatment depends on the various causes and the couple’s overall fertility assessment.

Your doctor may recommend:

Lifestyle changes to support reproductive health.

Medicines to stimulate or regulate ovulation.

Treatment for thyroid disorders or other hormonal conditions.

Surgery for fibroids, polyps or uterine adhesions when required.

Intrauterine insemination.

In vitro fertilisation

Not every couple requires advanced fertility treatment. Depending on the cause, pregnancy may be achieved through lifestyle changes, medicines or minor procedures. Your fertility specialist will recommend an option suited to your individual situation.

When Should You Seek Medical Advice?

Couples may delay seeking medical advice because they conceived naturally before. However, fertility can change over time, and early assessment may provide access to more treatment options.

Consult a fertility specialist if:

You are younger than 35 years and have been trying for 12 months without success.

You are 35 years or older and have been trying for six months.

You have irregular menstrual cycles or known reproductive conditions.

Either partner has a history of fertility problems or previous pelvic surgery.

Established best fertility centres such as BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals provide access to fertility specialists, embryologists, andrologists and reproductive medicine experts. This multidisciplinary approach supports timely evaluation, personalised treatment planning and ongoing care throughout the fertility journey.

Conclusion

Secondary infertility can develop because of several medical and lifestyle factors that affect fertility over time. Identifying secondary infertility causes through a timely fertility assessment helps doctors recommend the most appropriate treatment based on each couple’s individual needs. Lifestyle changes, medicines or assisted reproductive treatments may all play a role, depending on the underlying cause.

Seeking medical advice without unnecessary delay can improve access to appropriate care and provide more treatment options. With personalised evaluation and ongoing support, many couples with secondary infertility are able to overcome fertility challenges and achieve a healthy pregnancy.

Medical Disclaimer

This content is for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding your specific health concerns.

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