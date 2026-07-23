Nagpur Man Duped of ₹3.26 Lakh in Fake Airline Job Scam

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Nagpur: A case of online job fraud has been registered in Nagpur after a youth was allegedly cheated of ₹3.26 lakh on the false promise of securing a cabin crew job with Riyadh International Airline. The Wathoda Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to police, the incident began on December 23, 2025, when the complainant received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as Jahagir Khan. During the conversation, the caller asked about the complainant’s employment, and the victim informed him that he was working with IndiGo Airlines.

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The accused then allegedly claimed he could arrange a cabin crew position with Riyadh International Airline and sent a job advertisement via email to make the offer appear genuine.

Believing the promise, the victim transferred ₹3.26 lakh to the accused on different dates. However, neither was the promised job provided nor was the money returned.

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After realizing he had been cheated, the victim approached the police.

Based on the complaint, Wathoda Police have registered a case under relevant sections related to cheating and the Information Technology Act. Efforts are underway to trace the accused and investigate the financial trail.

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