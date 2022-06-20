Second shock for MVA within 10 days, Fadnavis emerges un-stoppable

Advertisement

The BJP under the leadership of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today shocked the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) when BJP’s fifth candidate Prasad Lad won the seat outplaying Congress nominee Bhai Jagtap. This was the second major victory for BJP within 10 days after winning the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10. Fadnavis has emerged as a non-stoppable leader in the State and further consolidated his grip on the party and may earn appreciation from party central leadership.

BJP’s Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bhartiya, Prasad Lad and Ram Shinde and currently LoP in Council, Pravin Darekar came out with a flying colours.The MVA’s Chandrakant Handore (Congress), Sachin Ahir, Padvi (Sev Sena), Ram Raje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse (both NCP) succeeded.