With just ‘kinesics’ as clue, Pratap Nagar Cops crack Rs 23.56L HBT case, arrest history sheeter

Nagpur: In a significant action against rampant housebreaking (HBT) incidents,Rana Pratap Nagar Police cracked a burglary with just ‘kinesics’ as lead and nabbed an accused Amol Mahadev Raut, involved in 23 of such incidents, registered at various police stations in Nagpur city.

Addressing the press conference DCP Zone 1 Lohit Matani informed that, complainant Vyankatsuryanarayan Rao Aatreyapurapoo (59), Flat No 31, Friends Layout, Dindayal Nagar, under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station, had gone to Hyderabad between June 12 and 13. In the meantime, some unidentified accused with his face covered broke into complainant’s house and stole 560 gms of gold along with cash Rs 5,000. However, with CCTV in place, cops managed to see white threat on his hand and slippers he was wearing. Based on that led, Rana Pratab Nagar Police led by Senior Police Inspector Vidya Jadhav, PI Crime Arvind Raghuvanshi, PSI Danivasay Sansurwar, Police Constable Chandramani Somkuwar, Vijay Tiwari, NPC Manoj Nimje, Police Sepoi Vishal Ghuge, Sarang Barbat, Kishor Ingle, Kiran Shejwal, Chetan Chaudhary, Ashwin Chaudhary rounded up accused Raut.