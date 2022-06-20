Advertisement

Nagpur: National Fire Service College, Nagpur is hosting the 42nd Standing Fire Advisory Council meeting in its premises on 20-21 June, 2022 on behalf of the Director General Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards, New Delhi. The Standing Fire Advisory Committee (SFAC) was constituted in 1956 by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the recommendations of the Conference of Chiefs of Fire Services in India held in 1955 to examine the issues related to Fire Services and to make recommendations to the Government of India on Fire Service related matters including standardization of firefighting equipment etc.

The Fire Services is a State subject and has been included as a Municipal function in the XIIth Schedule of the Constitution of India under Article 243 (W). It is therefore primarily the responsibility of the State Governments to ensure safety of life and property in their area of jurisdiction. In order to maintain uniformity in fire service of the States and upgrade in terms of organizational, operational, equipment and training, the role of SFAC is paramount. The committee do its utmost to help Government in solving the several problems facing the fire services in the country.