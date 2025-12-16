SEC announces NMC poll schedule; model code of conduct comes into force

Advertisement

Nagpur: The State Election Commission (SEC) on December 15, 2025, officially announced the programme for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) general elections, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into effect from the same day.

The NMC general election will be held to elect 151 Corporators from 38 wards, including seats reserved for various categories. The entire election process will be conducted under a zone-wise system across 10 zones, for which 10 Zonal Election Officers and Assistant Election Officers have been appointed.

The Election Officers will be from the rank of Deputy Collector, assisted by:

• Assistant Election Officers (Nos. 1, 2 and 3)

• Tahsildars

• Assistant Commissioners, NMC

• Executive Engineers, NMC

The final electoral roll was published on December 15, 2025.

As per official data, Nagpur has a total of 24,83,112 voters, comprising:

• Men: 12,26,690

• Women: 12,56,166

• Others: 256

The estimated number of polling stations is 3,167, subject to final confirmation.

To conduct the polling process smoothly, services of approximately 18,000 officers and employees from various government and semi-government offices, corporations, schools, colleges and the police department will be requisitioned.

Nomination and permissions

The nomination process will be conducted in the traditional offline mode. Candidates contesting from reserved seats must submit their caste certificate and caste validity certificate along with the nomination papers. However, if the caste validity certificate is not available, candidates may submit the acknowledgement receipt of the application for verification. As per an ordinance dated November 3, 2025, elected candidates must submit the caste validity certificate within six months from the date of election.

For election-related permissions such as use of vehicles, public meetings and loudspeakers, a single-window clearance system will be implemented.

Monitoring and expenditure

To enforce the Model Code of Conduct, FST, SST and VST teams will be formed. A municipal-level certification and monitoring committee will scrutinise election advertisements.

The maximum election expenditure limit for candidates has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh. Special teams will be formed at the zone level to monitor and verify candidates’ election expenses.

Key dates of the election programme

• Cut-off date for electoral roll: July 1, 2025 (Tuesday)

• Publication of election notification: December 18, 2025 (Thursday)

• Filing of nomination papers: December 23 to December 29, 2025 (11 am to 3 pm)

(No nominations on December 25 and December 28)

• Last date for filing nominations: December 30, 2025 (11 am to 2 pm)

• Scrutiny of nominations: December 31, 2025 (from 11 am onwards)

• Withdrawal of candidature: Up to January 2, 2026 (11 am to 3 pm)

• Allotment of election symbols: January 3, 2026 (from 11 am)

• Publication of final list of contesting candidates: January 3, 2026

• Polling day: January 15, 2026 (7.30 am to 5.30 pm)

• Counting of votes and declaration of results: January 16, 2026 (from 10 am)

• Publication of results in the Government Gazette: By January 19, 2026

The election programme has been issued as per the orders of the State Election Commissioner, according to Suresh Kankani, Secretary, State Election Commission.

