With Messi on the field, Nagpur’s young footballers live a dream at Wankhede

Nagpur: For a group of young footballers from Nagpur, Sunday evening turned into a chapter they will narrate all their lives. Players who once practised on dusty local grounds suddenly found themselves sharing the same turf with Lionel Messi, the Greatest of All Time, at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai was the third stop of Messi’s four-city ‘GOAT India Tour’, and for nearly an hour the stadium witnessed a rare crossover of sporting eras and icons. Messi interacted with budding footballers, shared the spotlight with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, and several celebrities, while the crowd echoed with chants of “Messi… Messi”, replacing the familiar “Sachin… Sachin”.

Adding to the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the launch of ‘Project Mahadeva’, a state-wide initiative aimed at scouting and grooming football talent. From a pool of 60 selected youngsters, seven footballers from Nagpur earned the extraordinary chance to step onto the field alongside Messi.

The lucky players were Manas Rathor and Reyansh Gandhi (Sankalp Sports Academy), Musayb Jamal, Angat Tardse and Abdul Manan (Porwal), Mona Shahu (Squadron FC) and Shrushti Singh (Nobel Sports Academy). They not only shared space with Messi but also exchanged passes during a one-touch game featuring Inter Miami stars Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul. Annie Paul, part of the event crew and a team coach, also got to experience the magic up close.

For the young footballers, watching the “Football God” in flesh and blood was surreal. Phones were barred inside the ground, denying them instant selfies, but the memories, handshakes, passes, smiles and applause, were etched far deeper. Later, videos surfaced and quickly flooded social media, capturing glimpses of the unforgettable evening. A group photograph with Messi and Chief Minister Fadnavis became the ultimate keepsake.

“I can’t describe the atmosphere when I entered the ground. It was something I had never experienced before,” said Annie Paul, still overwhelmed. “I never imagined I would meet Messi. I’m grateful to the organisers and to God for this moment.”

In one widely shared clip, Musayb Jamal is seen standing next to Messi during the passing drill, while Manas Rathor receives a gentle touch pass from the Argentine legend, moments that will fuel their dreams for years to come.

For these young Nagpur footballers, it was more than an event. It was inspiration, validation, and belief rolled into one, a reminder that from local grounds to global legends, dreams do find their way forward.

