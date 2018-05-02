” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB

Sejal Entertainment Nagpur has organized “Season 6 “ A Online musical concert of melodious songs on Face Book. It was consecutive sixth program by Sejal Entertainment in Lock down period. Sanjay Borkar and Sejal Borkar are the new sensation on the musical world of Nagpur. Sanjay Borkar is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. It was his sixth show which was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and around the globe . On heavy demand from music lovers of Nagpur, , Mr. Sanjay Borkar has planned program .

He shared his views with Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and get encouragement and appreciation from him. And said program gets conceived. Mr. Sanjay Borkar is a Electrical Engineer and Govt Contractor by Profession at same time he is a versatile singer and humble human being. . Up till now he has given many live shows at various halls of Nagpur.

Sejal Entertainment has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Within a span of one year , Sejal Entertainment has achieved remarkable position in Nagpurs cultural world.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sejal Entertainment gp.

Program starts with devotional song ” Itni Shakti hame dena data.. …… sung by Sejal and Pushpa. ., Other singers were Sunanda Sahakar ,Parinita Maturkar, Simran Naidu . Mrs. Pratima Borkar has coordinated the show. She is a back bone of Sejal Entertainment. Sound , Light, Music arrangements were handled by Saumay ( Dadu).

Soulful songs Aao Huzzur Tumko….., Aankho se jo utari…., Akhiyon ke zarokho se….., Lag Ja gale….., Kahna hi Kya….., A dil muze bata de…., Fiza bhi jawa jawa…., O sathi re….., Bedardi balma….., Rimzim Gire sawan….., In aankho ki masti ke…., Tune o rangile….., Jan kyon Lig mohbbat karte hai…., Dil hum hum kare…….., Sun saiba sun….., Fulo ka Taron ka… and many more presented by Singers.

Lag Ja gale…. Presented Sejal Borkar received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with bubbling energy. She is a rising singer of Nagpur.

In the lock down period , Sejal entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Five hundred plus comments and compliments was there to the show.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Mr. Rakesh Bopche,Sanjivani Chaudhary, Yash Kher, Parvati Nayar, ,Ujwala Gokarn, Vaishali , Vijay and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Sanjay Borkar has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer of our city ,encourages the singers, Organizers, for live program in this crucial days of kovid 19. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music.

At the beginning of program , Organizers’ welcome Chief guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to Sanjay Borkar , Sejal Borkar for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Sejal Entertainment gp. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 8.45 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.