Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 4th, 2020

    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar

    Nagpur: A 24-year-old youth, who was recently released from jail on parole owing to the spread of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), has been brutally murdered in Fukat Nagar, under Yashodhara Nagar police station over an old enmity on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Anuj alias Annu Thakur Sudam Bhagel, a resident of Vamdevi Nagar, Itabhatti Chowk.

    Police sources said that Anuj had gone to attend a reception event in Fukat Nagar when the accused Usmaan, Mehboob and Makkhan intercepted him at around 10 pm. Anuj had reportedly torched Usmaan’s vehicle in the past. On seeing him in the locality, Usmaan along with his friends cornered Anuj and sought returns for the damages.

    During the argument the accused in a fit of rage whipped out sharp edged weapons and started assaulting Anuj who was left on the spot to die with serious injuries. Later few local people alerted the cops after they spotted the body lying in a pool of blood.

    Yashodhara Nagar police have booked the three accused under Sections 302,34 of the IPC, 4+25,27 of Indian Arms act and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and started the investigation.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families
    Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families
    Nagpur Crime News
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Vehicle lifter nabbed in Kalamna
    Vehicle lifter nabbed in Kalamna
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरात कटिंग चहा घेत खुललं सोनू आणि सोनालीचं प्रेम
    नागपुरात कटिंग चहा घेत खुललं सोनू आणि सोनालीचं प्रेम
    अन् शुभेच्छांचा फलक मुंढेंनी काढायला लावला
    अन् शुभेच्छांचा फलक मुंढेंनी काढायला लावला
    Hindi News
    हर रात के बाद सुबह होती है- – नरेश डोंगरे
    हर रात के बाद सुबह होती है- – नरेश डोंगरे
    रेलवे ने यात्रियों को लौटाए 1885 करोड़ रुपए
    रेलवे ने यात्रियों को लौटाए 1885 करोड़ रुपए
    Trending News
    India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 cases
    India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 cases
    18 more test positive, COVID cases hit 601 in Nagpur
    18 more test positive, COVID cases hit 601 in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    MCOCA slapped on Roshan Sheikh gang
    MCOCA slapped on Roshan Sheikh gang
    Trending In Nagpur
    ” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    ” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    नागपुरात कटिंग चहा घेत खुललं सोनू आणि सोनालीचं प्रेम
    नागपुरात कटिंग चहा घेत खुललं सोनू आणि सोनालीचं प्रेम
    अन् शुभेच्छांचा फलक मुंढेंनी काढायला लावला
    अन् शुभेच्छांचा फलक मुंढेंनी काढायला लावला
    नागपूर जिल्हा न्यायालयातील कामकाजात वाढ करा
    नागपूर जिल्हा न्यायालयातील कामकाजात वाढ करा
    हर रात के बाद सुबह होती है- – नरेश डोंगरे
    हर रात के बाद सुबह होती है- – नरेश डोंगरे
    रेलवे ने यात्रियों को लौटाए 1885 करोड़ रुपए
    रेलवे ने यात्रियों को लौटाए 1885 करोड़ रुपए
    Rains lash Nagpur to bring cool respite
    Rains lash Nagpur to bring cool respite
    कोणताही शेतकरी कर्जापासून वंचित राहणार नाही याची दक्षता घ्या – पालकमंत्री
    कोणताही शेतकरी कर्जापासून वंचित राहणार नाही याची दक्षता घ्या – पालकमंत्री
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145