SCZCC’s Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Smruti Sangeet Samaroh gets underway in city

Nagpur: The 28th Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Smruti Sangeet Samaroh, organised by South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC), Nagpur, commenced at Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Hall, CivilLines, from July 28. The event will conclude on July 31.

On the first day on Sunday, the celebration commenced with rendition of ‘Pakhwaj’ by Padma Shree Pandit Ravishankar Upadhyay, Rishishankar Upadhyay and Mahima Upadhyay.

Born in the family of outstanding musician, Pt Ravi Shankar Upadhyay, also known as ‘Wonder of Pakhawaj,’ is very unique Pakhawaj exponent. His legacy (Parampara) is very old & coming from ancient era. Pt Upadhyay is a representative & 14th generation artist of his own with his ancestors Pandit Vasudev Upadhyay Pakhawaj, Dhrupad Parampara Gaya, Bihar, rendering the instrument 450 years ago. He got tranning under the aee of 6 years from his father the great Mridangacharya Pandit Ramji Upadhyay (The King of Pakhawaj).

Pt. Upadhyay has also won many coveted awards like the ‘Taal Mani” award from Sur Shringar Samsad, Mumbai(1987), ‘Taal Ratna” award-Sangeet Sammelan,Patna,Bihar (1986). Taal Pushpa” from Swar Mandir Sangeet Mahavidyalaya,Patna (1991), “Tulsi Pradat Samman” in Banaras Dhrupad Samaroh(1999). “Pakhawaj Shree” from Dhrupad Kala Kendra,lndore (1999), Gold medal in Music, Festival of Prayag Sangeet Samiti Allahabad (1991), Fellowship of UP Sangeet Natak Academy (1986).

The young maestro, Rishi Shankar Upadhyay is a unique constellation of music, born in India and spreading his fame as a young Pakhawaj player. He has been blessed with the art of music from his ancestors. Born in Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh, he had got privilege to learn from his grandfather Mridangacharya late Pt. Ramji Upadhyay. Upadhyay has been a “A” Grade Artist” of All India Radio and Doordarshan” He also conducted workshops/concerts in many countries like America China, Belgium,Singapore Germany, London, Dubai, Soudi Arabia, Europe, France, Brussels Belarus Portugal, Ukraine, Russia in many places,

Mahima Upadhyay (Pakhawaj Girl) is a unique young talented international artist of Pakhawaj in the country. She has been blessed with the art of music from his ancestors. Born in Allahabad, she got training under her grandfather Late Pt. Ramji Upadhyay. Apart from accompanying with his father, Mahima Upadhyay has given a number of solo and duet performances and also accompanying with various Reputed Artist in India and Abroad.

On the inauguar day, Pandit Anand Bhate presented Natya Sangeet and classical vocal on the. A recipient national award for playback singing, Pandit Bhate was honoured with Anand Gandharva award.

City’s violin exponent Pandit Prabhakar Dhakde will present melodious music on July 29. Gaanvidushi Asha Khadilkar will present ‘Natya Sangeet Rajani’ the same day. Marathi musical drama ‘Devbabhali’ will be the major attraction of Day Three. The drama will be presented by Bhadrakali Production of Mumbai. The drama is penned and directed by Prajakta Deshmukh. The music is composed by Anand Oak.

Asha Madhav Khadilkar, the most gifted Classical Singer and Maestro in Traditional Marathi Natya Sangeethave completed 60 years in January 2015. She has proved herself as the Most Popular Singer in the hearts of thousands of music lovers in Maharashtra, India and abroad as well. Born in a Well-Cultured middle class family in Sangli, Asha (Patankar) started her basic learning under Pt. Balkrishnabuva Mohite and was always winner of the best singer awards in district and state level competitions of music. Asha presented her first public solo performance of classical and semiclassical singing and won the hearts of listeners at the tender age of 13 only.

Nandini and Anjali Anand Gaikwad of ZeeTV’s Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa fame will present melodious songs on July31. The duo willpresent classical songs during the event. Kalapini Komkali and Bhuvanesh Komkali will present ‘Gandharv Swar’ on the concluding day.