Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have booked a 23-year-old youth for sexually exploiting a 25-year-old woman between year 2015 and March, 2019 on the pretext of marriage promise.

Iidentified as Riyansh Sukhram Rajput (23), the accused is a resident of Gajanan Nagar, Naka No. 2. He has been under Sections 376(2) (N), 417, 506 of the IPC in this connection.

According to the police sources, the duo met back in 2015 in college and developed relations. In the meantime, Riyansh doled out promise to marry with her and exploited her sexually frequently from 2015 till March 2019. However, when she insisted Riyansh to marry her, he started avoiding her calls and texts. Sensing she has been deceived, the survivor approached Jaripatka police station and filed a complaint.