Scrap Worker Attacks Colleague with Sword Over Work Dispute in Gokulpeth

Nagpur: A heated argument between two scrap workers over work responsibilities turned violent on Saturday in Gokulpeth Market, falling under the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station. One of the workers attacked his colleague with a sword, leaving him critically injured.

The victim, Suraj Kumar Gupta, sustained grievous injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital in critical condition.

The accused, identified as Zaid Ali, has been arrested by the Ambazari Police on charges of attempted murder.

According to officials, both men worked at Agrawal Scrap Shop in Gokulpeth. The dispute began over workload distribution, with accusations of negligence leading to a verbal spat. The altercation escalated when Ali allegedly grabbed a sword from the scrap heap and attacked Gupta in broad daylight.

Eyewitnesses promptly alerted the police. Responding swiftly, a team from Ambazari Police Station reached the spot and arrested the accused. An FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder has been filed against Zaid Ali, based on the victim’s statement.

Police confirmed that Ali remains in custody as further investigations continue to uncover the exact circumstances leading to the attack.