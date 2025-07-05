Bawankule hits back at Uddhav, calls his Marathi stand ‘political drama’ ahead of polls

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of using the Marathi identity for political gain ahead of civic elections.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Bawankule said, “Today, under the pretext of love for Marathi, Uddhav Thackeray sang a lament over losing power in Worli. But he conveniently avoided explaining why, as Chief Minister in 2022, he accepted the proposal for making Hindi compulsory from Class 1 in schools. Marathi pride should reflect not just in emotions but also in policy.”

The senior BJP leader further accused Thackeray of sidelining Marathi people during his tenure in power. “When you were in power in Mumbai, you pushed Marathi people to the margins. And now, to regain control, you are once again showing fake love for Marathi,” Bawankule remarked.

Taking a jibe at Thackeray’s political motives, he added, “It is now clear from Uddhav Thackeray’s speech that his ‘M’ doesn’t stand for Marathi, but for ‘Municipal Corporation.’ His love for Marathi surfaces only when elections are near — this is nothing but political drama. The people have now seen through this double standard,” Bawankule stated.

The sharp political exchange comes as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are expected to be announced soon, with the Marathi identity and local issues emerging as key points of debate.