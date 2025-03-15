Scorching heat grips Nagpur, Vidarbha as mercury soars beyond 40°C

Advertisement



Nagpur: The maximum temperature across Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, continues to break records daily. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, a heatwave alert has been issued for Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, and Wardha. The Nagpur Regional Meteorological Centre has also predicted that the heatwave will persist in Akola on Sunday, March 16.

Almost all districts in Vidarbha have recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C, prompting the administration to urge citizens to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Rising temperatures set off alarm bells

According to IMD Nagpur, most districts in Vidarbha have already crossed the 40°C mark. On March 15, a heatwave warning was issued for Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, and Nagpur. The highest recorded temperatures include Chandrapur at 41.4°C, Bramhapuri at 41.2°C, and Wardha at 41°C.

Experts predict that temperatures in the coming days could rise 3 to 4 degrees above normal levels. Typically, such high temperatures are observed towards the end of March. However, the unusual spike in early summer indicates that the region could experience even more intense heat in the weeks ahead. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has urged citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures.

Nagpurians are experiencing the early arrival of summer this year as the city recorded 41.1 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, the highest of 2025 so far, on Thursday, March 13. With 41.1 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature of Nagpur was 5.5 degrees Celsius above normal whereas the minimum temperature was also was on the higher side — 19.4 degrees Celsius.

Normally, heatwave conditions prevail in Vidarbha region mostly after April, but this year, the unusual weather conditions are causing early heatwaves in the region. The Weather Department predicted above-normal heatwave days ahead in March which is being expected over most parts of the country, including Maharashtra.

Precautions to be taken during heatwave condition

Avoid heat exposure.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

Cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Avoid dehydration. Drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like Lassi, Torani (Rice water), Lemon Water, Buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Wear protective clothing and seek indoor shelter.

To protect crops, livestock, and farmers during a heatwave, ensure adequate irrigation, shading, and soil moisture while avoiding midday activities, over-fertilization.

