Rejected 50+ Times, Lost Everything in Lockdown, but Still Built a Multi-Crore Business – Meet Joydeep Dutta!

Is a degree enough to guarantee success? Joydeep Dutta’s story proves otherwise!

Advertisement



Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Many students believe that earning a professional degree like MCA will secure a well-paying job, but Joydeep Dutta’s journey tells a different story. After completing his education, he faced over 50 job rejections, struggled to meet industry expectations, and even lost everything during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, instead of giving up, he turned his failures into fuel and built a multi-crore digital business from scratch.

From Education to Rejection – The Harsh Reality

Joydeep Dutta, an MCA graduate, thought his degree would open doors to a successful career. But reality hit hard when companies rejected him due to academic percentage criteria and communication skills. Despite having technical expertise, he faced multiple failures in securing a job.

After applying to 50+ companies and facing constant rejections, frustration started building up. Capgemini’s off-campus drive gave him hope, but he lost the opportunity due to communication barriers.

That’s when he decided to stop chasing jobs and create opportunities instead.

Starting a Business – Then Losing Everything!

Determined to prove himself, Joydeep started his own IT and digital marketing company, Affnosys India, in 2019. Initially, he hired over 130 work-from-home interns and began gaining traction in the digital world.

But then came the COVID-19 lockdown, and everything collapsed! Projects were canceled, revenues dried up, and his business almost shut down. Facing huge financial losses, he had to borrow money to pay salaries. Personal struggles added to the pressure as he hit his lowest point.

A Comeback Like Never Before!

Instead of giving up, Joydeep reworked his strategies and focused on skills that the industry needed. He upgraded his knowledge in brand management, social media marketing, influencer management, and eCommerce marketing.

His relentless hard work paid off, and by 2023, he rebuilt his company with a multi-crore turnover. Today, he is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a job provider, helping young talents from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities build their careers.

Lesson for Every Student

Joydeep Dutta’s story is a wake-up call for students who believe that a degree guarantees success. His journey proves that skills, adaptability, and persistence matter more than just education. If you’re struggling to find a job, focus on upskilling, networking, and creating opportunities rather than waiting for one.

From rejection to success – Joydeep’s journey is an inspiration for every student dreaming big!

Learn more about Affnosys India: https://affnosys.com

Advertisement