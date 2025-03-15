Dr Madhavi Khode Chaware takes charge as acting RTMNU V-C

Advertisement



Nagpur: Additional Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur Dr Madhavi Khode Chaware assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) the other day. Dr Khode took charge from in-charge VC Dr Prashant Bokare. Dr Khode had topped the Civil Services examination from Maharashtra.

In-charge Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Rajendra Kakade, Registrar Dr Raju Hiwase, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology Dr Prashant Maheshwari, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Management Dr Sanjay Kavishwar, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities Dr Shamrao Koreti, Dean of the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies Dr Prashant Kadu, Governor nominated Management Council Member Dr Samay Bansod, Ajay Chavan, IIL Director Dr Nishikant Raut and other officials were present at the time of the new VC taking charge of office.

Dr Prashant Bokare, Officiating Vice-Chancellor, handed over the charge to Additional Divisional Commissioner Dr Madhavi Khode. Dr Bokare, Vice-Chancellor of the Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, was holding additional charge as VC of Nagpur University. The Governor and Chancellor directed Dr Bokare to hand over the charge to Dr Khode. Dr Bokare was given additional charge of RTMNU VC following suspension and later death of regular VC Dr Subhash Chaudhari.

Since the post of Pro-Vice Chancellor is co-terminus, Dr Rajendra Kakade will have to demit office. Dr Khode can appoint her deputy if she feels so. As per the provisions in the new act of university, the Vice Chancellor has the power to appoint Pro-Vice Chancellor. Secondly the term of all four Deans is ending on April 30, 2025 so they will continue working till that day.

