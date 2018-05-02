Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Scolded for using phone, class IX girl commits suicide in Mankapur

    Nagpur: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence after she was scolded by her mother, who had asked her not to waste time on mobile phone, Mankapur police said.

    The deceased was identified as Sanskruta Chandrashekhar Singh, a resident of Waghoba Nagar, Godhani road.

    Senior Police Inspector Vaijayanti Mandawgade informed that Sanskruta was a student of Standard IX. At 4 pm on April 24, Sanskruta’s mother asked her to have lunch immediately instead of wasting time on mobile phone.

    Sanskruta got upset and hanged herself from a ceiling fan in the bedroom. After noticing the dangling body of their child, the parents rushed her to a hospital where she breathed her last on April 29. Her father is working with Railways.

    A case of accidental death was registered by Mankapur police. Further investigation is on.


