Kin of deceased patient attack doctor at New Era Hospital

Nagpur: Relatives of a patient assaulted a doctor and staffers of New Era Hospital in Lakadganj police station area.

According to police, Dr Mubassir Ulla Najim Khan (29), a resident of Hasanbagh, was on duty in casualty ward of the hospital. Patient Gayatri Vishnu Verma was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

Dr Khan performed her check-up and also sent her blood sample for testing. She breathed her last at 11.30 pm. When the doctor informed her relatives about death of the patient, the relatives became angry and attacked him. They allegedly bashed up the doctor and staffers of the hospital.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 149, 452, 324, 323, 504 and 188 of IPC read with provisions of The Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010 and Epidemic Diseases Act.



