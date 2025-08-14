Prez Murmu hails Op Sindoor in I-Day address

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded the nation’s decisive response to Pahalgham terrorist attack in Kashmir, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasising the country’s unity and growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 79th Independence Day, the President condemned the ‘cowardly and utterly inhuman’ killing of innocent citizens on holiday, asserting that the armed forces had demonstrated ‘strategic clarity and technical capability’ by destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border.

She described Operation Sindoor as a landmark event in the global fight against terrorism, noting that India’s armed forces ‘destroyed terrorist hubs across the border’ with ‘steely resolve’.

“I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism,” she said.

The President stressed that the nation’s unity was the most ‘befitting response’ to those who sought to divide it.

She pointed to the multi-party delegations of MPs that reached out to various nations to explain India’s position on cross-border terrorism, a move that showcased the country’s collective resolve.

“…the world has taken note of India’s stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens,” she said. The President also held up Operation Sindoor as a testament to the success of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) mission in the defence sector.

“The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India’s defence history since Independence,” she said.

The President also spoke about the importance of sustained good governance and a ‘zero tolerance for corruption’.

She invoked Mahatma Gandhi, quoting his statement ‘corruption and hypocrisy ought not to be inevitable products of democracy’ and urged all citizens to ‘pledge to realise Gandhiji’s ideal and weed out corruption’ from the nation.

The President, while referring to the ‘National Handloom Day’ celebration last week, said the day commemorates the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ of 1905, which was later championed by Mahatma Gandhi to promote products made by Indian artisans.

She said the spirit of Swadeshi continues to inspire national initiatives such as the ‘Make-in-India’ campaign and the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.

“Let us resolve to buy and use Indian products,” she urged the citizens to support the nation’s artisans and furthering the country’s self-reliance.

President Murmu also highlighted the nation’s focus on technological innovation, specifically mentioning artificial intelligence and pointed to the India-AI mission launched by the government to bolster the country’s AI capabilities and create models tailored to India’s unique needs.

Artificial intelligence is the next stage of technological advancement and has already entered our lives… As we aspire to become a global AI hub by 2047, our focus will remain on making the best use of the advances in technology for the common people, to improve their lives by improving governance,” she said.

The President also emphasized that development is truly meaningful only when it benefits marginalized communities and creates new opportunities for them.

“For betterment of the lives of the common people, there is equal emphasis on improving the ease of doing business as well as on improving the ease of living. Development serves the purpose only when it helps those on the margins and opens new opportunities for them.

“Moreover, we are increasing our self-reliance in every area possible. This has added to our self-confidence and increased the momentum of our journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat,” she said.

Referring to the digital world, she said India has seen dramatic advancements in information technology, a sector that is shaping the modern age.

“Nearly all villages have 4G mobile connectivity, and the remaining will be covered soon. This has made possible large-scale adoption of digital payment technologies, in which India has become a world leader in a short span,” she said.

President Murmu said it has also enabled the success of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring welfare benefits reach their intended recipients without leakage.

“India now accounts for more than half of the world’s total digital transactions, creating a vibrant digital economy that is a growing contributor to the nation’s GDP,” she said.

She also spoke about the healthcare sector, saying it was experiencing a paradigm shift thanks to the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ initiative, the world’s largest healthcare scheme.

“This scheme has already provided cover to more than 55 crore people. The government extended this benefit to all senior citizens of the age of 70 years and above, regardless of their income.

As inequalities in access are removed, the poor and the lower middle-class also benefit from the best possible healthcare facilities,” she said.

Reflecting on the nation’s past, President Murmu made a sombre reference to the pain of the Partition in 1947 saying ‘today we observed Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. Terrible violence was witnessed, and millions were forced to relocate due to Partition’.

She paid tribute to the millions of victims of the terrible violence and displacement, calling it a tribute to the ‘victims of the follies of history’.

Highlighting India’s journey since 1947, the President said the country was often referred to as ‘mother of democracy’ and the country’s Constitution is based on the four pillars– justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity– which she described as ‘civilisational principles’ rediscovered during the freedom struggle.

President Murmu asserted that every person is equal and deserves to be treated with dignity, and everyone should have equal access to healthcare, education, and opportunity and added that those who have been at a traditional disadvantage need a ‘helping hand’.

Since starting its new journey in 1947, India has made ‘extraordinary progress in all fields’, the President said and added that despite being in ‘utter poverty’ at the time of Independence, India is now ‘well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation’ and is moving forward with great confidence.

With an eye on the future, she expressed optimism, stating that India is ‘moving ahead at a faster pace towards realising its true potential’.

The President said she believes the nation’s reforms and policies have created an ‘effective platform’ for a bright future where every citizen will ‘energetically contribute to the prosperity and happiness of all