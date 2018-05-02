Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Jan 16th, 2020
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur

    ‘Science Expo’, a unique event to bridge the gap between science and society is organised every year at
    Raman Science Centre, Nagpur, with collaborative efforts of Science & Technology institutions. The objective of the
    event is to act as an interface between science and society. It greatly helps in creating awareness in the society about the Research & Development works being carried out in various scientific institutions.

    Raman Science Centre and other scientific institutions in Maharashtra are jointly organising ‘Science Expo’ to
    create awareness among the school/college students; bring students and general masses face to face with practicing
    scientists; and also to motivate students about the benefits of choosing science as their career.

    It is expected as in the previous year large number of students from various schools and colleges will visit the
    expo. They will have the firsthand information on the latest developments in science especially in the fields the
    collaborating institutions are engaged in. The ‘Science Expo 2020’ is show-casing the scientific Research and
    Development taking place in 15 participating institutions namely;

    1. Anthropological Survey of India, Nagpur
    2. Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research, Nagpur
    3. Central Citrus Research Institute, Nagpur
    4. Central Institute for Cotton Research, Nagpur
    5. Geological Survey of India (Central Region), Nagpur
    6. Government Medical College & Hospital, Nagpur
    7. Manganese Ore (India) Limited, Nagpur
    8. Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited Nagpur
    9. National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur
    10. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai
    11. Indian Society for Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers Nagpur
    12. Raman Science Centre & Planetarium, Nagpur
    13. Regional Remote Sensing Centre (Central) Nagpur
    14. Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) Nagpur

    Scientists and officials from these institutions will interact with the visitors comprising the school children,
    college students, family groups, and general masses as well. They will be explaining the scientific developments and works that are being carried out by these institutions along with the career prospects in the field of Science & Technology for the budding scientists.

    A series of Popular Science Lectures (PSL) are also organised during the five-day event. ‘Science Expo’
    event shall provide an opportunity for the visiting public especially the students to come closer to the realms of
    scientific research and understand the joy, agony, and ecstasy of scientific research. This experience, it is hoped, will inspire young minds to opt for scientific career.

    The ‘Science Expo 2020’ was inaugurated on 16 th Jan. 2020 at 11.00 am. by Dr. Ranjit Rath, Chairman cum
    Managing Director, Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited , Nagpur in presence of Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Director
    NEERI, Nagpur, Shri Shrikant Pathak, Former Director, Central Research and Training Laboratory, Kolkata and Shri
    Vijay Shanker Sharma, project Co-ordinator, Raman Science Centre, Nagpur. On this occasion Dr. Ratna Dhar, AnSI,
    Shri Suresh Kumar, Regional Director, AMD, Shri Shrinivasan, General manager, RRSC and other Scientist from all
    the participating Institutions were also present. Students of Tata Parsi, New Apostolic, Pt. Bachharaj Vyas, Anuman
    College of Engineering were also present.

    The ‘Science Expo’ will remain open for the public every day from 11.00 am. to 5.30 pm during 16 – 20 January 2020.
    Popular Science Lectures will be held at 12.00 pm, and 3.30 pm every day. Visiting public & Students will be given
    free entry to the Science Expo site and to the lectures.

