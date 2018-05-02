Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 3rd, 2020

    Science & Art Exhibition held at DPS MIHAN to mark National Science Day

    Nagpur: A Science and Art Exhibition was organised at Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN to mark National Science Day on February 29, 2020. In the event, the students showcased their talent in creativity and innovation. Savita Jaiswal, Director DPS Kamptee Road and DPS MIHAN inaugurated the exhibition. She appreciated the efforts of the students for exhibiting static and working models which can be used for learning various scientific concepts. She also applauded them for their innovative ideas and creativity.

    The objective of the exhibition was not only to inculcate a scientific attitude and research-mindedness but also creating teaching aids. It involves students to participate in activities so as to understand the cognitive, affective and psychomotor aspects of the task.

    The Artist village was beautifully decorated with wonderful science models/projects were made by the children under the guidance of their teachers. The students very confidently spoke about the models and explained about them in detail.

    Students and teachers from the Science group participated in this activity and made models which will be used as teaching aids during their school internship programme later. They had chosen topics from NCERT Science books. A teaching aid is a very effective tool to make the classroom experience of the student very real and meaningful.

