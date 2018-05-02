Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 3rd, 2020
    Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Kids, parents flaunt traditional attires at Little Jewels Kindergarten fashion show

    Nagpur: Little Jewels Kindergarten, Clarke Town was jam-packed on Sunday, March 1 as the kids coupled with their parents brought the traditional attires of the states on the ramp at an eighth annual fashion show of Little Jewels Kindergarten – Incredible India, Proud to be Indian –fascinating the audience to the brim.

    The fashion show winds up the 8th edition of ZIP ZAP ZOOM – inter-school talent hunt competition – conducted by Little Jewels Kindergarten. Besides the spellbinding fashion show, the event observed the prize distribution ceremony on this occasion.

    Dr. Uma Pitale, Director and Consultant Physician, Dew Medicare & Trinity Hospital, Nagpur was the chief guest for the function. Tushar Badjate, Trustee, Jain International School and Anmol Badjatia, Principal, Jain International School & Little Jewels Kindergarten also graced the event. The programme started with the lighting of the traditional lamp at the hands of dignitaries followed by fashion show and prize distribution.

    Anmol Badjatia and the parents appreciated the efforts of both the Co-ordinators of Little Jewels, Khare Town and Clarke Town — Pooja Puniyani and Ashita Dawda — their team for the zealous event.

    The ‘Zip Zap Zoom Talent Hunt’ school trophy was awarded to Jain International School, Katol Road for winning the maximum number of prizes overall.

    Happening Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Nagpur Crime News
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Maharashtra News
    रामटेकात खडीगंमत,भजन व किर्तनाचे शानदार उदघाटन
    रामटेकात खडीगंमत,भजन व किर्तनाचे शानदार उदघाटन
    मनसर येथे प्लॅस्टिक मुक्त अभियान.
    मनसर येथे प्लॅस्टिक मुक्त अभियान.
    Hindi News
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    सरकार ने 25 से ज्यादा दवाइयों और फॉर्मूलेशंस के एक्सपोर्ट पर तत्काल लगाई पाबंदी
    सरकार ने 25 से ज्यादा दवाइयों और फॉर्मूलेशंस के एक्सपोर्ट पर तत्काल लगाई पाबंदी
    Trending News
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    Featured News
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    Trending In Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    भड़काऊ भाषण के आरोपी कपिल मिश्रा को Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, चौबीसो घंटे तैनात रहेंगे सुरक्षाकर्मी
    भड़काऊ भाषण के आरोपी कपिल मिश्रा को Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, चौबीसो घंटे तैनात रहेंगे सुरक्षाकर्मी
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni
    Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni
    कोरोना : चीन में चाव से खाते है पैंगोलिन का मांस, 24 हजार रुपये किलो है खाल की कीमत
    कोरोना : चीन में चाव से खाते है पैंगोलिन का मांस, 24 हजार रुपये किलो है खाल की कीमत
    RTE एडमिशन : 6797 सीटों के लिए 30,453 विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
    RTE एडमिशन : 6797 सीटों के लिए 30,453 विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan
    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145